El Salvador opposition candidate cries foul, claims election win
March 10, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

El Salvador opposition candidate cries foul, claims election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s opposition presidential candidate Norman Quijano on Sunday cried foul in a cliffhanger election that showed him only slightly behind his leftist rival, claiming victory and calling the country’s election tribunal corrupt.

Former rebel leader Salvador Sanchez Ceren of the ruling Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) had a wafer-thin lead over Quijano, the former mayor of San Salvador, with returns in from 98.4 percent of polling stations.

Sanchez Ceren had 50.09 percent support against 49.91 percent for Quijano, with the two separated by just under 5,500 votes.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Noe Torres and Nelson Renteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
