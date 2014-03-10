Right-wing El Salvador candidate says wants vote recount

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - El Salvador’s right-wing presidential candidate Norman Quijano said via tweet on Monday that he wants a “vote-by-vote” recount, after election officials said his former Marxist rebel rival had an irreversible lead after a tight vote.

Quijano of the conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance Party said he is the president-elect according to his party’s count and called the Electoral Tribunal tainted before and throughout the electoral process.