Ex-rebel, right-wing rival in tight El Salvador election
March 10, 2014 / 12:52 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-rebel, right-wing rival in tight El Salvador election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A former Marxist guerrilla leader and his conservative rival were in an unexpectedly tight race on Sunday in El Salvador’s presidential election run-off with the race too close to call after results came in from over one-third of polling stations.

Polls ahead of the run-off showed Salvador Sanchez Ceren of the ruling Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), the rebel group in the country’s 1980-92 civil war, with about 55 percent support.

However, his conservative rival Norman Quijano, the former mayor of San Salvador, had 50.26 percent support with votes in from 34.7 percent of polling stations on Sunday night. Sanchez Ceren trailed with 49.74 percent.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Nelson Renteria and Noe Torres; Editing by Eric Walsh

