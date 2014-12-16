EL Salvador says president 'perfectly fine' after Cuba check-up

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, who traveled to Cuba for a medical check-up just days after he pulled out of a Latin American leaders’ summit due to ill health, is “perfectly fine,” a government official said on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old former Marxist guerrilla leader pulled out of the summit last week in Mexico due to an unspecified ailment. He is still in Cuba and will return to El Salvador soon, the government said.

Government minister Hato Hasbun said in a statement on Tuesday that Sanchez Ceren is now “as healthy as ever” after what he called a routine check-up.

Sanchez Ceren won election in March. He was treated afterward for an unspecified illness that he said was not serious.