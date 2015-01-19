FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
El Salvador president returns to Cuba for medical treatment
January 19, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

El Salvador president returns to Cuba for medical treatment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvadoran President Salvador Sanchez Ceren has traveled to Cuba for a third time to receive medical treatment, an official said on Monday.

The 70-year-old former Marxist guerrilla leader traveled to Havana on Saturday to complete a medical checkup, according to Antonio Rivera, a spokesman for the president’s office.

“The president is fine. At the end of last year, he suspended the checkup to continue with the agenda that finished this Saturday, but the doctors have recommended that he finish the checkup that he was doing,” Rivera said.

Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited the Central American country to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of peace accords that ended a 12-year civil war that killed around 75,000 people.

Sanchez Ceren was treated for an unspecified illness in Cuba last April shortly after winning elections in March. He returned to Havana in December after he pulled out of a Latin American leaders’ summit due to an unspecified illness.

“We are stable, we have had a time for rest, a time for meditation and also a time for work,” Sanchez Ceren told reporters after returning from his last trip to Cuba.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria, editing by G Crosse

