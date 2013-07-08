FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake strikes El Salvador, no damage reported
July 8, 2013 / 3:19 AM / in 4 years

Earthquake strikes El Salvador, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck the Pacific coast of El Salvador on Sunday evening, shaking buildings in San Salvador, and sending residents running out into the street.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the 5.9 magnitude quake, which according to the U.S. Geological Survey was centered 24 miles south-southeast of the capital, just off shore and 60 miles below ground.

“We do not have reports of damage anywhere in the country,” Jorge Melendez, head of the Central American nation’s emergency services, told local radio.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Will Dunham

