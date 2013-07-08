Earthquake strikes El Salvador, no damage reported

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck the Pacific coast of El Salvador on Sunday evening, shaking buildings in San Salvador, and sending residents running out into the street.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the 5.9 magnitude quake, which according to the U.S. Geological Survey was centered 24 miles south-southeast of the capital, just off shore and 60 miles below ground.

“We do not have reports of damage anywhere in the country,” Jorge Melendez, head of the Central American nation’s emergency services, told local radio.