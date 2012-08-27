Quake off El Salvador triggers tsunami alert

LONDON (Reuters) - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert off the central American coast early on Monday after a strong earthquake off the coast of El Salvador.

The PTWC said a small tsunami hit the El Salvador port of Acajutla following the 7.4 magnitude quake, which struck late on Sunday about 78 miles offshore.

The tsunami alert was in force for El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama and Mexico, it said. No destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, the PTWC said earlier.