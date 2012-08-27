FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quake off El Salvador triggers tsunami alert
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Quake off El Salvador triggers tsunami alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert off the central American coast early on Monday after a strong earthquake off the coast of El Salvador.

The PTWC said a small tsunami hit the El Salvador port of Acajutla following the 7.4 magnitude quake, which struck late on Sunday about 78 miles offshore.

The tsunami alert was in force for El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama and Mexico, it said. No destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, the PTWC said earlier.

Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.