3 months ago
Tropical Storm Adrian, season's first, forms off El Salvador's Pacific Coast
May 10, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 3 months ago

Tropical Storm Adrian, season's first, forms off El Salvador's Pacific Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Adrian, the first of the season, formed off the Pacific Coast of El Salvador, blasting winds of up to 85 kph and threatening to become a hurricane by Friday, Mexico's water authority Conagua said on Tuesday.

The eye of the storm, which formed late on Tuesday, was located 575 km (357.29 miles) southwest of San Salvador with sustained winds of up to 65 kph and gusts of up to 85 kph, Conagua said.

The storm was projected to move in a northwesterly direction until Friday when it is seen becoming a hurricane and moving in a Northwestern pattern towards the Southwestern Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Michael Perry

