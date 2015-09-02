FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gang violence pushes El Salvador murder rate to post-war record
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 2, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Gang violence pushes El Salvador murder rate to post-war record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador saw the highest number of murders last month since its bloody 12-year civil war ended in 1992 as violence between street gangs grew ever more deadly.

The National Forensics Institute (ILM) said there were 911 homicides in August, with 52 occurring on August 23, making it the deadliest month in nearly a quarter of a century.

From January to August, El Salvador recorded 4,246 homicides, an average of 17.5 a day, and up 67 percent on the same eight-month period in 2014.

Violence has risen steadily in El Salvador since a 2012 truce between the country’s two main gangs, the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and its rival Barrio 18, began to fall apart last year. The truce had helped reduce the Central American nation’s murder rate in mid-2013 to around five per day, a 10-year low.

The country’s police estimates that 80 percent of the homicides are related to purges and score-settling between the country’s gangs.

El Salvador is one of the most violent countries in the world, according to United Nations statistics, with a 2012 murder rate of 41.2 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to some more recent measures, El Salvador has this year overtaken Honduras, which had a 2012 murder rate of 90.4 murders per 100,000 people, as the country with the world’s highest murder rate.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.