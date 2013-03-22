FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU medicines agency to restrict use of Otsuka drug
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 22, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

EU medicines agency to restrict use of Otsuka drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A receptionist works at the Otsuka Holdings Co headquarters in Tokyo December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it was recommending restricting the use of medicines containing cilostazol, sold by Otsuka under the brand name Pletal, following concerns over side effects.

A review of evidence found the drug’s modest benefit was only greater than its risk of damaging the heart or causing serious bleeding in a limited number of patients.

Cilostazol, also sold as Ekistol, is used for treatment of intermittent claudication, or limping, usually as a result of arterial disease.

The agency said cilostazol should only be used in patients whose symptoms had not improved despite lifestyle changes. It should also not be used in patients who have fast, abnormal heartbeats, or those with recent unstable angina, heart attack or bypass surgery, or who take two or more blood-thinning drugs.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.