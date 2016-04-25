FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2016 / 9:31 AM / in a year

Emaar Properties says fire-hit hotel will not reopen in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s Address Downtown hotel, which was damaged in a fire on New Year’s Eve, will not reopen this year, an executive at the hospitality group of operator Emaar Properties said on Monday.

There had been no negative impact on Emaar’s balance sheet from the hotel’s temporary closure, Chris Newman, Emaar Hospitality Group director of operations, told reporters.

Fire engulfed the 63-storey hotel and residential tower on New Year’s Eve.

Reporting by Matt Smith; writing by Tom Arnold and Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely

