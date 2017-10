The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Axel Springer said on Friday it had agreed to buy 93 percent of U.S. digital market data analyst eMarketer for about $242 million, continuing its move into digital media.

The rest of the shares will remain with the company’s founders and management.

The company had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $13.5 million last year on $45.5 million in sales.