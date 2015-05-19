FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer enters talks with US to resolve corruption probe
May 19, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Embraer enters talks with US to resolve corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has entered talks with the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at closing an anti-corruption investigation launched in 2010, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Embraer said an eventual resolution of the matter with the Justice Department could lead to sanctions, adding that it was impossible to predict how long the discussions would take or what result they would produce.

The planemaker said it was still conducting an internal investigation. The probe stemmed from allegations of bribery in a $92 million deal with the armed forces of the Dominican Republic, according to documents reviewed by Reuters in 2013.

Reporting by Brad Haynes

