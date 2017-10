A Polish airline LOT airplane Embraer 170 taxis on the runway at Chopin airport in Warsaw, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) rose more than 2 percent in early Thursday trading after the company won a U.S. Air Force contract late on Wednesday to supply 20 light attack planes for counterinsurgency missions in Afghanistan.