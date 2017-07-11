FILE PHOTO - The the E195-E2 commercial jet's first prototype is pictured in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's No. 1 regional planemaker, delivered 35 commercial jets and 24 executive jets in the second quarter, representing an increase on a quarterly and annual basis.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Embraer said deliveries of commercial planes rose about 35 percent year on year, while those of executive jets rose by five units from a year earlier.

Embraer's backlog of firm orders fell to $18.5 billion at the end of June from $19.2 billion in March, the filing said.

So far this year, Embraer has delivered 92 planes of which 53 were commercial jets and 39 executive jets.

