September 13, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Embraer says strong fourth quarter to put it on track for 2013 goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work on the jet assembly line at the Embraer headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (Reuters) - A large number of deliveries of regional E-Jets aircraft in the fourth quarter should help Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) meet its 2013 goal, a senior executive of the company, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Friday.

“We expect a large number of deliveries in the last quarter (of the year). We have very good visibility of hitting our target for this year,” Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, the head of Embraer’s commercial aviation unit, told journalists in an event at the company’s headquarters.

The company expects to deliver between 90 and 95 regional aircraft to commercial airlines this year, down from 106 commercial jets in 2012.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Silvio Cascione and Steve Orlofsky

