Embraer to move Phenom executive jet production to U.S.: union
May 11, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Embraer to move Phenom executive jet production to U.S.: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, plans to move production of its Phenom executive jets to its factory in the United States next year, a Brazilian union said on Monday.

The Metalworkers’ Union of São José dos Campos said in a statement that the company informed it on Friday that the move was part of a marketing strategy and plans to expand the Embraer factory in Brazil.

Embraer officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A strike by the union over salaries led to a rare work stoppage at the Brazilian plant last year.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
