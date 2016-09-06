Embraer sees no impact from engine delays troubling Bombardier

Private jets are seen at the Embraer headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo May 14, 2013.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said it has not been affected by delayed deliveries of Pratt & Whitney engines, which led Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) to cut its 2016 delivery forecast for the CSeries aircraft on Tuesday.

Embraer added in a statement that it did not expect any delays to the E2 program developing its next-generation commercial jets, which use the same geared turbo fan as the rival CSeries. Embraer shares were up 3 percent in Sao Paulo.