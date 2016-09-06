FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer sees no impact from engine delays troubling Bombardier
September 6, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Embraer sees no impact from engine delays troubling Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Private jets are seen at the Embraer headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo May 14, 2013.Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said it has not been affected by delayed deliveries of Pratt & Whitney engines, which led Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) to cut its 2016 delivery forecast for the CSeries aircraft on Tuesday.

Embraer added in a statement that it did not expect any delays to the E2 program developing its next-generation commercial jets, which use the same geared turbo fan as the rival CSeries. Embraer shares were up 3 percent in Sao Paulo.

Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse

