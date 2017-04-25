Brazil's Embraer to partner with Uber to develop electric vehicles

FILE PHOTO: A man exits the Uber offices in Queens, New York, U.S., February 2, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) has signed a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc UBER.UL to develop and implement small electric vehicles with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, the Brazilian planemaker said on Tuesday.

The partnership stems from Embraer's newly-established innovation center based in Melbourne, Florida, according to a securities filing. Embraer announced last month it would establish research teams in Silicon Valley and Boston to collaborate on research with startup companies, academics and others.