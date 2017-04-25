FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Brazil's Embraer to partner with Uber to develop electric vehicles
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 25, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Embraer to partner with Uber to develop electric vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man exits the Uber offices in Queens, New York, U.S., February 2, 2017.Brendan McDermid

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) has signed a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc UBER.UL to develop and implement small electric vehicles with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, the Brazilian planemaker said on Tuesday.

The partnership stems from Embraer's newly-established innovation center based in Melbourne, Florida, according to a securities filing. Embraer announced last month it would establish research teams in Silicon Valley and Boston to collaborate on research with startup companies, academics and others.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.