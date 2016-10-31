Strong year-end demand seen lifting Embraer to 2016 targets: CFO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Strong year-end demand for aircraft, especially executive jets, should help Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) hit its 2016 operating targets, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told journalists on a Monday earnings call.

Filippo also said a writedown of the company's used aircraft portfolio, which contributed to a $34 million third-quarter loss, was focused on its commercial jets inventory and was not likely to be repeated in coming quarters.