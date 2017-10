An Embraer ERJ-170 plane from United is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world’s biggest maker of regional jets, reported that first-quarter net income fell 67 percent from a year earlier to 61.7 million reais ($30.9 million), according to a Monday securities filing.

Profit missed an average estimate of $58 million in a Reuters survey of five analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer’s initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.