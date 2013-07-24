Strong dollar helps Embraer, but may boost taxes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Earnings at Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) are likely to reflect the advantages of a stronger dollar on operations, according to analysts in a Reuters survey, although some warned of a one-time tax impact on its bottom line.

The average forecast of seven analysts in the poll pointed to a 61 percent increase in net income from a year earlier when Embraer reports second-quarter earnings late on Thursday.

Brazil’s currency, the real, depreciated nearly 10 percent in the second quarter, easing the burden of local wages that make up nearly a quarter of Embraer’s production costs. About 85 percent of revenue comes in U.S. dollars.

The more favorable exchange rate has helped Embraer to weather a stretch of sluggish production due to weak demand last year, before a burst of recent orders from U.S. regional carriers replenished its order book.

Still, not all analysts’ estimates have considered the accounting impact of a larger deferred tax bill due to the currency swing. JPMorgan analysts led by Joseph Nadol told clients in a recent note that the accounting effect could more than halve net profit in the second quarter.

Embraer delivered 13 fewer commercial aircraft in the quarter than it did a year earlier, dragging on revenue as well as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA.

The more favorable currency should support EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, at around 14.4 percent of revenue, well above Embraer’s target range of 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent for this year.