Embraer targets looking tough after weak deliveries

Private jets are seen at the Embraer headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, may struggle to hit revenue and profitability targets this year after a weak delivery mix through September, according to analysts in a Reuters survey.

Embraer is expected to report early on Wednesday that third-quarter net income rose 14 percent from a year earlier, when results suffered as it eased leasing costs for a troubled subsidiary of Republic Airways Holdings RJET.O. Without that restructuring in 2012, profit in the 2013 quarter would likely be down fallen 30 percent.

In the first nine months of 2013, the planemaker delivered less than two thirds of the commercial E-Jets it set out to make this year. Deliveries from June to September were also focused on the smaller jets and competitive big airline orders that typically weigh on gross profit margins.

Weak results would underscore concerns about the quality of Embraer’s order backlog, a pipeline of future revenue that grew 42 percent in the past year, but is still concentrated with a handful of airlines.

“Embraer’s third-quarter backlog report showed that five customers accounted for almost three-fourths of its commercial book,” wrote Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent in a client note this week reaffirming his “sell” rating for Embraer shares.

“The company’s total firm order backlog significantly trails the global group in both size and diversity,” he added.

This week JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) highlighted the risks for Embraer when the airline announced plans to defer deliveries of two dozen E-190s by four years or more. It was at least the third time that JetBlue pushed back part of a 2003 order for 100 planes.

Big orders from individual airlines also forced Embraer to offer steeper discounts this year to edge out Canadian rival Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), which Chief Executive Frederico Curado has acknowledged as pressuring operating profit margins.

In the third quarter Embraer began delivering on a deal with U.S. regional jet operator Republic for as many as 94 E-175 aircraft, which provided much-needed relief to the order-starved planemaker back in January.

If earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, comes in as analysts expect, it will represent about 12 percent of revenue so far this year.

Embraer is targeting an EBITDA margin of 13 percent to 14 percent this year. Itaú BBA analysts also warned of the risk of missing this year’s EBIT margin target of 9 percent to 9.5 percent, a measure of profitability including depreciation and amortization.

Analysts will have a ear out on Wednesday’s conference call with management for hints of the production outlook for 2014, when the arrival of a mid-size executive jet and more E-175 deliveries could boost revenue and restore profitability.