Embraer earnings seen flagging on weak deliveries, taxes

An Embraer E-175 jet sits outside the factory for Embraer's E-Jet family of commercial planes in Sao Jose dos Campos, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N), the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, is likely to post a drop in earnings on Thursday due to weaker deliveries and a bigger tax bill, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Embraer delivered fewer regional and executive jets from July to September than many had expected, and deliveries were concentrated at the small end of the company’s lineup, hurting revenue and squeezing profit margins.

Some analysts saw evidence of softer demand in Embraer’s weak deliveries, including Derek Spronck of RBC Capital Markets, who lowered his recommendation on the stock to “Sector Perform” from “Outperform” in a client note on Monday.

“While we like Embraer’s long-term market prospects, we see growing challenges and more muted growth with Embraer’s current product portfolio,” wrote Spronck, citing scarce orders for the company’s 100-plus seat airliners and larger private jets.

Still, BTG Pactual analysts led by Renato Mimica expected the usual year-end surge of deliveries to help Embraer eventually hit its 2014 goals.

A sharp depreciation of Brazil’s currency in the quarter should also help the company hit operating profit targets. Some three-quarters of Embraer’s revenue is pegged to the U.S. dollar, while around a third of its costs are in local currency.

For third-quarter earnings, however, the volatile exchange rate may push up Embraer’s deferred tax bill.

The immediate accounting impact of the exchange rate, which few analysts fully incorporate in their models, has triggered profit misses after big currency swings in recent years. But the downside should soon be outweighed by the operational tailwinds of a stronger dollar.

The Brazilian Air Force contract for Embraer’s new cargo jet also lifted its backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, to a record high $22.1 billion in September, helping to smooth out commercial aviation cycles.