Embraer profit seen slipping on weaker commercial mix

An Embraer E-175 jet sits outside the factory for Embraer's E-Jet family of commercial planes in Sao Jose dos Campos, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, is likely to report lower second-quarter profit on Thursday due to a weaker mix of deliveries to airlines, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Embraer reported earlier this month that it delivered just five of its larger E190 and E195 regional jets in the quarter, down from 13 a year earlier. Deliveries were focused instead on the less profitable E175 aircraft that U.S. carriers have been ordering in heavy volumes.

The company’s operating profit likely suffered as a result, with higher financing costs also weighing on the bottom line.

A string of orders at the Paris Air Show in June helped to rebuild Embraer’s backlog of bigger E-Jets after zero deliveries in the segment between January and March.

Deliveries of light executive jets also picked up in the quarter, to 26 aircraft from 10 in the first quarter and 22 a year earlier. Scrutiny from analysts may focus on whether Embraer could hold its line on pricing for the private jets, or if it offered discounts given a slow recovery in the market.

Analysts said they are also watching for confirmation that the Brazilian government is catching up on late payments for a series of defense contracts.

Executives warned in March that the delays could contribute to negative free cash flow of around $100 million, increasing financing needs at a moment of rising interest rates in Brazil.

Below are the average forecasts of six analysts, given in U.S. dollars:

NET REVENUE EBITDA NET INCOME

Q2 2015 $1.680 bln $219 mln $96 mln

pct chg yr/yr -5 pct -16 pct -33 pct