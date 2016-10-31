FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer ready to cut executive jet sales to protect profits: CEO
October 31, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 10 months ago

Embraer ready to cut executive jet sales to protect profits: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) is determined to offer fewer discounts on its executive jets, even at the risk of hurting sales, in order to restore the profit margin at the unit which produces them, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva told analysts on Monday.

Embraer also aims to improve the profitability of its executive jets next year by shrinking the division and transferring more production from Brazil to a factory in Melbourne, Florida.

Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon

