Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer unveils its new regional jet E-175, in Sao Jose dos Campos, north of Sao Paulo March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world’s third largest commercial planemaker, expects more new regional jet orders from the United States next year, given strong acceptance of E-175 aircraft delivered there recently, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said on a Thursday earnings call.