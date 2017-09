SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s jet maker Embraer SA said on Friday it signed a deal to provide Ghana with five A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircrafts, including training for pilots and mechanics.

The planes will be used in advanced training, border surveillance and internal security missions in Ghana, Embraer said in a statement.

The contract takes effect once certain conditions have been met, Embraer said, without giving details.