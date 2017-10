Private jets are seen at the Embraer headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, jumped on Tuesday after the company announced a deal with regional airline group SkyWest Inc (SKYW.O) that could grow to 200 aircraft and a total price tag of more than $8 billion.

The stock rose as much as 4.8 percent to 19.81 reais in early Tuesday trading.