United Airlines orders 30 regional jets from Brazil's Embraer
April 29, 2013 / 9:42 PM / in 4 years

United Airlines orders 30 regional jets from Brazil's Embraer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Embraer ERJ-170 plane from United is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, booked an order from United Airlines on Monday for 30 regional jets, the latest in a string of orders for smaller aircraft by major U.S. airlines.

The E-175 jets will form part of the United Express fleet controlled by industry leader United Continental (UAL.N). The order includes options for as many as 40 additional aircraft for a total of $2.9 billion at current list prices.

Reporting by Brad Haynes

