9 months ago
Embraer inks deal with United to transfer jets order
November 15, 2016 / 3:45 PM / 9 months ago

Embraer inks deal with United to transfer jets order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with United Airlines (UAL.N) for 24 E175 jets, transferring a firm order previously placed by Republic Airways Holdings RJET.O RJETQ.PK.

Republic had placed the order before filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in a U.S. court in February.

The planes with a total list price of $1.08 billion are scheduled for delivery next year, Embraer said in a statement. It added that backlog movement will be shown in its results in the last quarter of this year.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
