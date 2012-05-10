FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMC buys flash storage products maker
May 10, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

EMC buys flash storage products maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EMC Corp EMC.N bought privately held flash-memory storage products maker XtremIO in a cash deal, which will complement EMC’s flash-based systems and software products.

The world’s biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said it would provide additional details at EMC World that will be held from May 21 to May 24.

The acquisition of the Israel-based company is not expected to have any material impact on EMC’s earnings per share for fiscal 2012, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

