FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMC revenue falls on weakness in data storage business
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 20, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

EMC revenue falls on weakness in data storage business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EMC Corp EMC.N reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as strong sales in its enterprise software division failed to offset weak performance in its traditional data storage business and a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $268 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $252 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1VjatFe)

Revenue fell to $5.48 billion from $5.61 billion.

EMC is being acquired by Dell Inc in a $67 billion deal, which is expected to close later this year.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.