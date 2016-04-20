FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMC revenue falls on weakness in data storage business
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 20, 2016 / 11:10 AM / in a year

EMC revenue falls on weakness in data storage business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EMC Corp EMC.N reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as strong sales in its enterprise software division failed to offset weak performance in its traditional data storage business and a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $268 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $252 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1VjatFe)

Revenue fell to $5.48 billion from $5.61 billion.

EMC is being acquired by Dell Inc in a $67 billion deal, which is expected to close later this year.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.