FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMC raises stock buyback plan to $6 billion, starts dividend
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 30, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

EMC raises stock buyback plan to $6 billion, starts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EMC Corp EMC.N increased its share buyback program to $6 billion from $1 billion by end-2015 and said it would start paying out a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share.

Shares of the data storage equipment maker rose almost 4 percent before the bell. The stock, which has risen 5 percent in the last month, closed at $23.66 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The first quarterly dividend will be paid on July 23 to shareholders of record on July 1, the company said on Thursday.

Rival NetApp Inc (NTAP.O), under pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Management, said earlier this month that it would spend about $1 billion in the next four months to buy back shares. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.