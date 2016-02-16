Banks trim east European funding in third quarter 2015: report

LONDON (Reuters) - Western banks continued to scale back funding to central, eastern and south-eastern Europe (CESEE) in the third quarter of 2015, with sharp declines in Poland and Hungary, a report from the Vienna Initiative showed on Tuesday.

Banks monitored by the report, which is based on data from the Bank of International Settlements, trimmed exposure to CESEE countries by 0.28 percent of the region’s gross domestic product (GDP). Excluding Russia and Turkey, banks’ external positions fell by a greater 0.36 percent of GDP.

That fall reflected a significant reduction of BIS reporting banks’ external positions in Poland and Hungary of 0.7 percent and 2.6 percent of GDP, respectively, the report said.

Created in 2009 to prevent large-scale withdrawals by Western banks from emerging Europe, the Vienna Initiative is credited with averting banking crises in the region after 2008. It includes major banks as well as groups such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.

Nevertheless the cumulative reduction in Western banks’ positions in CESEE amounted to 8.5 percent of GDP by the third 2015 quarter, the report said, adding the withdrawals amounted to an even higher 14.7 percent if Russia and Turkey are not counted.

Overall domestic credit growth was positive outside Turkey and ex-Soviet CIS bloc countries, running at an annual rate of 2.8 percent in November 2015, but this was concentrated in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland.