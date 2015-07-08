Russia not in position to help with Greek debt crisis: VTB CEO

VTB Bank's Chief Executive Andrei Kostin arrives for the opening of the Army-2015 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

UFA, Russia (Reuters) - Russia is not in a position to help solve the Greek debt crisis, but the European Union should resolve it on its on, Andrei Kostin, chief executive officer at Russia’s second largest bank VTB (VTBR.MM), said on Wednesday.

“This is Europe’s problem,” Kostin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia’s city of Ufa. “Europe has created it and it should resolve it on its own. I do not think that Russia is in a position to help.”

Related Coverage Aid to Greece not a subject for BRICS summit: Russian economy minister