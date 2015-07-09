FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRICS worried about markets, oil price volatility: Putin
July 9, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRICS worried about markets, oil price volatility: Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) gestures during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

UFA, Russia (Reuters) - The BRICS emerging nations are worried about the volatility of financial markets and oil prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“We are concerned about the instability of the markets, the high volatility of energy and commodity prices, and the accumulation of sovereign debt by a number of countries,” Putin said during a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa. “These imbalances affect the growth rate and our economies.”

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Denis Pinchuk, Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

