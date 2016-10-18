FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Populism in U.S., Europe threatens emerging markets -World Bank official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 18, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 10 months ago

Populism in U.S., Europe threatens emerging markets -World Bank official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The biggest threat to emerging markets growth in coming years could come from the rise of populism and isolationism in developed countries, a World Bank official said on Tuesday.

If such sentiment continues to proliferate in the United States, Europe and elsewhere, it would negatively impact trade and transmission mechanisms in emerging market economies, many of which are heavily dependent on exports, said Axel Peuker, director for the financial advisory and banking department at the World Bank.

And as developed market political leaders pull away from globalization it could catalyze similar sentiments from political leaders in emerging markets, he said, worsening poverty and income inequality.

“What role models will you find in developed markets as populism becomes more popular?” said Peuker during a global fixed income forum sponsored by ratings agency Standard & Poor’s.

The growth of isolationism has become a worrying development for some market analysts and economists following Britain’s surprise vote to exit the European Union. The growing popularity of isolationist candidates in Germany and other European nations and threats by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's to scrap trade agreements with Mexico and impose trade tariffs on China have stoked fears.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.