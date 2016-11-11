FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Credit Suisse says buying back Mexican stocks after slump
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 11, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Credit Suisse says buying back Mexican stocks after slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Credit Suisse logo is seen at the headquarters in downtown Milan, Italy, March 9, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Friday it was buying back Mexican equities after their sharp fall in the wake of the shock U.S. election outcome, noting that the peso's slump already reflects election-related risks.

The bank said in a note it was closing its 20 percent underweight position on Mexican stocks, held since April, and moving back to benchmark weight. Mexican assets have been at the forefront of emerging market weakness after Republican Donald Trump unexpectedly won this week's U.S. presidential election.

Trump has threatened to scrap the key NAFTA trade treaty and build a wall to cut immigration from Mexico. The peso fell 3 percent on Friday to new record lows against the dollar

Credit Suisse said however "the Mexican peso is now discounting a correction in the country's global export market share to pre-NAFTA levels... The peso has already weakened to reflect U.S. related external risks."

Mexican manufacturing labor costs are also more competitive, it said.

The bank also added that it was cutting South African stocks to a 15 percent underweight.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.