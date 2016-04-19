FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time to turn 'structurally bullish' on emerging stocks: BAML
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 19, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Time to turn 'structurally bullish' on emerging stocks: BAML

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Tuesday it was turning “structurally bullish” on emerging equities, revising its five-year long negative view on the sector.

“We are reversing our five-year bearish views on Asia and emerging markets...We now believe investors should get out of the bunker and off the fence and make a longer-term bullish commitment to both Asia ex-Japan and EM equities,” BAML told clients.

“We are at an inflection point that is likely to challenge the winners of the past five years and boost the losers.”

The bank cited seven reasons for its change of stance, including cheap share valuations, competitive currencies and easier Chinese monetary policy. It also said emerging companies’ miserable run of earnings looked set to end due to improving trade and lower capex.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.