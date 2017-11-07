Emerson Electric sees 2018 profit rising 4-12 percent

(Reuters) - U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Tuesday forecast its fiscal 2018 adjusted profit per share to rise 4 percent to 12 percent, helped partly by stabilizing demand from the oil and gas industry.

“Market conditions began trending favorably for Emerson in the second half of 2017, and we expect 2018 to continue that trajectory,” Chief Executive David Farr said in a statement.

Emerson said adjusted net earnings per share for fiscal year ending September are expected to be $2.75-$2.95, compared with $2.64 in fiscal 2017.

The company expects net sales to increase 8-10 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting fiscal 2018 earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue to rise 11.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In October, Emerson had pre-announced its fourth quarter adjusted profit per share of 83 cents and revenue of about $4.43 billion.