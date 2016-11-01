Emerson profit down 32.4 percent as energy customers cut spending

(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N), a maker of factory automation equipment, on Tuesday reported a 32.4 percent drop in quarterly profit as weak oil prices curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.

The company, however, posted an adjusted profit of 96 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 89 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emerson said it expects net underlying sales for the year ending Sept. 30, 2017 to decline 1-3 percent from fiscal 2016. It expects earnings per share from continuing operations between $2.35 and $2.50.

Analysts on average were expecting 2017 earnings of $2.55 cents per share and revenue of $15.79 billion.

"We expect 2017 to be another challenging year in what has become an unprecedentedly long industrial downturn characterized by market volatility, economic uncertainty and lower industrial spending," Chief Executive David Farr said.

Brent crude prices averaged at $46.98 per barrel in the third quarter of 2016, which was lower than the $51.29 per barrel rate in the year-ago period.

Sales in Emerson's process management business, which makes valves and regulators for the oil and gas industry, fell 10.6 percent to $2 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

The business accounted for about 50 percent of total sales in the quarter.

Total revenue declined 6.5 percent to $3.93 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson's common shareholders fell to $438 million, or 68 cents per share, from $648 million, or 98 cents per share. (bit.ly/2f8kF23)