FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerson Electric's profit hurt by strong dollar, low oil prices
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 3, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Emerson Electric's profit hurt by strong dollar, low oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Emerson Electric Company Canadian headquarters is shown in Markham February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a strong dollar and falling oil prices that curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.

U.S. industrial manufacturers are also grappling with weakening growth in emerging economies.

Emerson’s revenue fell to $5.81 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.81 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson shareholders rose to $648 million, or 98 cents per share, from $410 million, or 58 cents per share.

Excluding items, it earned 93 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emerson expects its full-year 2016 adjusted earnings of $3.05 to $3.25 per share, while analysts were expecting $3.23 per share.

Up to Monday’s close, Emerson’s stock had fallen 21.7 percent this year, while the Dow Jones Global Industrials Index .W1IDU fell 1.9 percent.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.