Emerson Electric's profit hit by strong dollar, oil slump
February 2, 2016 / 12:23 PM / in 2 years

Emerson Electric's profit hit by strong dollar, oil slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Emerson Electric Company Canadian headquarters is shown in Markham February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N), a maker of factory automation equipment, reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by a strong dollar and a drop in oil prices that curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.

Sales in the company’s process management business, which makes valves and regulators for the oil and gas industries, fell 14 percent to $1.81 billion, accounting for about 38 percent of total sales.

Total sales fell 15.6 percent to $4.71 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $4.64 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson’s common shareholders fell to $349 million, or 53 cents per share, from $525 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Emerson earned 56 cents per share, compared with the average Wall Street estimate of 51 cents.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson forecast adjusted earnings of 60-65 cents per share for its second quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emerson Electric’s results mirror those of General Electric Co (GE.N) and Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N), which were also hit by weak oil prices.

Up to Monday’s close, Emerson’s stock had fallen 20.1 percent in the past 12 months, trailing the broader Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index’s .DJUSIN 6.2 percent drop.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

