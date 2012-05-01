FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerson posts lower quarterly profit
May 1, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Emerson posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, saying Europe, China and Brazil were all under pressure, but the industrial conglomerate said the next two quarters looked brighter.

Net income dipped to $545 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on March 31 from $556 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Fewer shares outstanding lifted earnings per share.

It was not immediately clear if the results were directly comparable to the 80 cents a share that analysts expected.

Sales rose 1 percent to $5.92 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $6 billion. Three of five divisions showed lower revenue, but Emerson’s process management segment, which serves the energy industry, had stronger sales.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

