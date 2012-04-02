FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerson buys a Johnson Controls transport business
April 2, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

Emerson buys a Johnson Controls transport business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co. (EMR.N) will expand its climate technologies operations with the purchase of a marine container and boiler business from Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), Emerson said on Monday.

Terms were not disclosed.

The Denmark-based unit supplies controls for refrigerated sea containers and systems to monitor large groups of containers on ships or in ports so food and other products don’t spoil. A central monitoring server connects some 2,200 ships and more than 650,000 shipping containers.

Johnson controls will retain other businesses within its marine and navy unit.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

