FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi approves $4.3 billion development spending
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 25, 2013 / 4:48 PM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi approves $4.3 billion development spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s government on Wednesday approved 15.8 billion dirhams ($4.3 billion) worth of spending on infrastructure and social welfare projects, an official statement said.

The wealthiest emirate in the United Arab Emirates is investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism and infrastructure to diversify its economy away from oil. Since the 2011 uprisings in the Arab world, it has also boosted spending on housing and social services for its citizens.

Among the latest spending allocations are 7.4 billion dirhams to develop roads linking the city of Abu Dhabi with Saudi Arabia and Dubai. A total of 4.3 billion dirhams will go towards building a hospital in the city of Al Ain.

Other allocations are to develop the emirate’s electricity grid and waste water treatment facilities, and 3.1 billion dirhams to provide housing loans to 1,554 local citizens.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.