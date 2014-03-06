Flights into Abu Dhabi diverted by technical failure

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - All flights into Abu Dhabi’s international airport are being diverted to other airports in the region on Thursday morning because of a technical failure, Abu Dhabi’s state-owned carrier Etihad Airways said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi airport authorities are working to fix the problem but there is dense fog in the Abu Dhabi area and operations will not resume until the weather has cleared, Etihad said without giving details of the technical problem.

It added that it expected significant delays to departing flights for the rest of Thursday.