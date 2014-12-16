FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi official: doesn't expect lower oil prices to affect projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The slide in oil prices is not expected to affect implementation of Abu Dhabi’s economic development projects, an official from the emirate said on Tuesday.

Shorooq al-Zaabi, head of the development indicators and future studies section at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, was speaking at a financial conference.

She predicted Abu Dhabi’s economy would on average grow 5.5 percent in real terms between 2014 and 2018.

Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Andrew Torchia

